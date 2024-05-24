Usher headlining Essence Festival with one-night-only performance of Confessions

It's been 20 years since the release of Usher's Confessions, and he's marking the milestone in a big way. The singer has been named a headliner of this year's Essence Festival of Culture, which itself is celebrating its 30th birthday. He'll be taking the stage for a special one-night-only performance of the 2004 album.

Slated to take place July 4-7, Essence Fest will also feature performances from Janet Jackson, Victoria Monét and Charlie Wilson. Birdman & Friends will celebrate 30 years of Cash Money Millionaires and Tank and the Bangas will put on for New Orleans, with help from natives Teedra Moses, HaSizzle and Dawn Richard.

Fans will be treated to a live rendition of DJ D-Nice's Club Quarantine, which adds Method Man, Sheila E., Big Boi, Donell Jones, Tweet, Machel Montano and Lloyd to the already star-studded lineup.

And as part of nightly curated performances, The Roots will bring along friends Ari Lennox, Mickey Guyton and T-Pain.

Other stars performing at Essence Fest are Ayra Starr, SWV, Busta Rhymes and Jacquees, as well as Tank, Ginuwine and Tyrese, who'll be reuniting as TGT.

Songwriter/producer Bryan-Michael Cox will curate a tribute to Frankie Beverly & Maze, who closed the festival in its first 15 years.

More talent will be announced at a later date.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.