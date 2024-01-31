Usher and the NFL to drop exclusive Super Bowl 58 merchandise

Ahead of the highly anticipated Super Bowl 58 halftime performance, during which Usher will take the stage in Las Vegas, the R&B singer has teamed up with the NFL for an exclusive collection of merchandise.

In partnership with popular sports brands, Usher co-designed the collection, which will include Mitchell & Ness jerseys, hoodies, jackets and T-shirts, New Era x Just Don headwear, Riddell helmets and a limited-edition Wilson football.

"I can't wait to hit the stage at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show for a 30-year celebration of my music in Las Vegas," Usher said in a release. "There is no better way to get fans pumped about the performance than with a one-of-a-kind merchandise collaboration with the NFL, with designs that embody my style. I hope to see all my fans decked out in pieces from the collection."

Though the collection won't be available to purchase until February 7, the "Good Good" singer did repost the NFL's preview of the merch on Instagram.

The special items drop just two days before Usher's new album, Coming Home, and four days ahead of the big game.

