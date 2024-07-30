Usher's residency in Paris is coming to a theater near you

If you missed Usher's eight-show residency in Paris, France, you'll have a chance to see it in theaters soon. He filmed the experience and, with help from AMC Theatres Distribution, Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision, he's bringing it to cinemas worldwide.

Usher: Rendezvous in Paris will be available to watch in a total of 2,000 cinemas worldwide from Sept. 12-15. In the U.S., the film will screen in AMC and ODEON theaters. Tickets go on sale Aug. 6 at 9 a.m./6 p.m. ET, with more info available at UsherinParis.com.

“Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans,” Usher said in a statement. “I hope those who weren’t able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens.”

The film will feature Usher performing hits like "My Boo," "Love In This Club" and "Yeah!," and also offers a glimpse at his life beyond the stage.



"For 30 years, USHER has captivated and entertained audiences through his music and concerts," said AMC Theatres Chairman and CEO Adam Aron. He added, "Bringing his unparalleled concert experience to movie theatres for his fans around the world is a perfect fit for AMC Theatres Distribution."

You can watch a clip from Usher: Rendezvous in Paris on YouTube now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.