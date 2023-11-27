'Variety' unveils Hitmakers’ top 25 songs of 2023, including SZA's "Kill Bill," Miguel's "Sure Thing"

Variety has revealed the 25 biggest songs of the year, and the list includes hits from some hip-hop and R&B acts.

SZA's "Kill Bill" came in strong at #2, while her track "Snooze" landed at #10. The Weeknd, who also made the top 10, secured the seventh position with his song "Die For You."

At #11 is Pinkpantheress' "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," which features Bronx native Ice Spice. That track is followed by Rema's "Calm Down" with Selena Gomez at #12; "Creepin'" featuring Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage at #14; and Toosii's "Favorite Girl" at #17.

Metro Boomin also makes a second appearance on Variety's list, as "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)" with Future and Chris Brown takes the #21 spot. That song is preceded by Miguel's "Sure Thing" at #20 and followed by Drake and 21 Savage's "Rich Flex" at #22.

The full list can be found on variety.com.

