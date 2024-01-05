Victoria Monét has Anita Baker's stamp of approval

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

By Jamia Pugh

Victoria Monét has made legendary singer Anita Baker proud.

Nearly a year after Monét tweeted about her dreams of penning a song worthy of Baker's stamp of approval, the "Sweet Love" singer responded by praising all of Monét's musical gifts.

"I wanna make a classic love song that Anita Baker would be proud of," the "On My Mama" singer wrote on February 4, 2022.

"You've Already Done it ... By Using *ALL of Your Gifts," Baker said in her Thursday post. "'How does it feel' is A Melodic Masterpiece."

She added, "CONGRATULATIONS on ALL your, well deserved Nominations & Accolades & Keeping R&B in Your World/Your Generation."

In a follow-up response, Monét wrote that she was honored by Baker's words and that the sentiment was a "dream come true."

"My gratitude for you and your art has always been immense and now to speak to you through mine feels so golden!" she added.

"How Does It Make You Feel" is the #6 song on Monét's most recent album, Jaguar II, which earned her seven nominations at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

