Victoria Monét joins Buju Banton on new song "Body Touching Body"

Gargamel Music Co./Roc Nation/Def Jam Records

By Jamia Pugh

Buju Banton recently released his latest track, "Body Touching Body," a buoyant Afrobeats hit featuring Victoria Monét.

The new song is one of 17 included on Buju's latest album, Born for Greatness, released on September 8. It includes appearances from Snoop Dogg and Stephen Marley, son of iconic Jamaican musician Bob Marley.

It's also the second collaboration with Monét following "Party Girls" from the singer's most recent studio project, Jaguar II. 

In a video shared to Instagram, Buju described how his partnership with Monét came to be, letting fans know it started with a DM from Monét.

"She dances well, she sings amazing," the Jamaican-born singer said he thought before responding to her message. "I said, 'Sure, send what you're working with.'" And the Caribbean-fused R&B track "Party Girls" was born.

In tandem with the release of Born for Greatness, Buju is scheduled to appear at a pop-up meet-and-greet event September 15 at the Tuff Gong Store departure lounge at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!