Victoria Monét says it "wasn't the plan" to pay homage to Janet Jackson in "Alright" video

Victoria Monét pays homage Janet Jackson in her video for "Alright," but she says that wasn't the original plan. Speaking to Billboard, she reveals the idea came over time.

"I told Sean Bankhead that I knew the type of dance that I wanted to do was more of a house-style — using footwork. When we got into the studio, the movements just started coming. We were like, 'We should definitely wear suits,'" Victoria recalls. "When the suits came, there was one that was a little bit short and you could see my socks. I had my socks from rehearsal and we were like, 'Oh. I think we should just go there,' — 'cause we're talking about my favorite artists of all-time. So let's just lean in, no pun intended, and show the respect that they deserve. It was definitely a Jackson-inspired video."

"Alright" is one of 11 songs on the track list to Victoria's Jaguar II, which put an end to that particular era. Though she had initially planned on recording Jaguar III, she tells Billboard, "After the space between the two projects ... I felt that the Jaguar story had kind of subsided, especially with Jaguar II winning Grammys. I'm like, 'How do I come back with a third one?'"

"It kind of felt like the ribbon on the present," Victoria continues, confirming "there will be no Jaguar III." She notes, however, that the deluxe version of Jaguar II is on the way and will be coming "pretty soon."

Victoria also talked about one day recording an album with Kaytranada. She says they've recorded lots of songs together, but she'd like to make an album so they can come out with a cohesive project.

