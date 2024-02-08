Victoria Monét, Tems to perform at Billboard Women in Music Awards

Billboard

By Jamia Pugh

They were first announced as a Billboard Women in Music award recipients, but now, the publication reveals Victoria Monét and Tems will be performing at the show, too.

Monét, the recipient of the Rising Star Award, and Tems, who's recognized as the Breakthrough Honoree, will take the stage to play some of their hits at this year's event, which is hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross.

They'll join previously announced honoree Ice Spice, who'll receive the Hitmaker Award.

Past honorees of Billboard Women in Music Awards, a ceremony honoring female powerhouses who are shaping the music landscape, include SZA (2023), Cardi B (2020), Beyoncé (2009) and Ciara (2008).

Awards will be presented March 6 at the YouTube Theater in Hollywood Park; fans can stream the show on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET on billboardwomeninmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

