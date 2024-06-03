Vince Staples kicking off Black in America tour in the fall

Vince Staples is heading on tour to support his latest album, Dark Times. Titled Black in America, the trek will feature 13 dates across North America, including shows in New York, Toronto and San Francisco. It kicks off in Atlanta on Oct. 14 and wraps Nov. 6 in LA, with Baby Rose as a special guest on all but the New York date.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with presales starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. More tour information can be found at VinceStaples.com.

Vince's tour announcement follows the renewal of The Vince Staples Show, which will be coming back to Netflix for a second season.

"The 'Vince Staples Show' is back! The people have spoken and the most riveting, captivating, and polarizing show on Netflix is returning for season 2. Get ready for hijinks that only a mother can love. Thank you, Netflix!" he said in a statement, per Variety.

