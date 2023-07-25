Watch A$AP Rocky rampage through the streets in new music video for "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)"

A$AP Rocky dropped off the music video for his new song "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)," which sees him bulldozing through the streets alongside a group of masked rioters.

Following the song's release on Thursday, July 20, the A$AP-directed visual arrives by way of his creative collective, AWGE.

To accompany the Pharrell Williams-produced single, A$AP joined forces with Beats to direct and star in the Iconic Sound short film as part of a campaign for the new Beats Studio Pro headphones.

"RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)" is speculated to show up on A$AP's forthcoming album, Don't Be Dumb, along with other unreleased tracks he performed at 2023 Rolling Loud this past weekend.

