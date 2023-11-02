Watch GloRilla and her tribe of girls "Pop It" in new music video

GloRilla's back with her latest song, "Pop It," and its accompanying music video.

In the hype party anthem, helmed by Grammy-winning producer Mike Will Made-It, the Memphis native is celebrating women and reminding them to proudly and unapologetically speak their mind.

The video sees Glo and a group of dancers twerking and partying in a club in an effort to be carefree about a man's opinion.

"Pop It" comes from Gangsta Art 2: Reloaded, the Collective Music Group's (CMG) latest compilation album featuring Yo Gotti's artists Blac Youngsta, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Lil Poppa and more.

The single was preceded by "Cha Cha Cha," GloRilla's collaboration with Fivio Foreign, which was inspired by the hit line dance "Cha-Cha Slide."

Next month, GloRilla and her CMG family will hit the road for the label's Gangsta Art Tour, kicking off in Fort Worth, Texas, and wrapping in Charlotte, North Carolina.

