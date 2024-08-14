Watch new trailer for 'The Front Room' starring Brandy

A24/Two&Two/2AM

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

A new trailer for The Front Room has dropped, featuring Brandy as Belinda, one half of "a young, newly pregnant couple who is forced to take in an ailing estranged stepmother."

The synopsis continues, "Everything goes to hell for newly-pregnant Belinda (Brandy) after her mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere ... ."

The Front Room is based on Susan Hill's short story of the same name and also stars Andrew Burnap and Neal Huff. The movie, due out Sept. 6, marks the directorial debut for brothers Max and Sam Eggers.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!