Watch Offset's son Wave star in new Vevo Ctrl performance of "On the River"

Richard Bord/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Offset joined forces with Vevo to release a live performance of one of his latest songs, "On the River."

The nearly two-minute visual, curated as part of Vevo's Ctrl series, marks the rapper's debut performance with his toddler son, Wave Set Cephus.

With Wave in his arms, Offset stands in front of a studio microphone and raps the intro track. At one point in the video, Wave, who dons his own set of blinged-out necklaces, admires his dad's neck full of jewelry. The 2-year-old then rocks out to the music with a fist pump-of-sorts before letting out a cute shout at the end.

"Good job, boy," Offset says to Wave before a round of applause breaks out.

"On the River" is the first of 21 tracks included on the rapper's second solo album, Set it Off, released back in September.

