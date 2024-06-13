Watch Toni Braxton and her family in sneak peek of new series 'The Braxtons'

Toni Braxton and her family are making their way back to reality TV. Toni will reunite with her mother, Ms. Evelyn, and her sisters Tamar, Towanda and Trina, for the new WE tv series The Braxtons, marking their return to the small screen after more than three years. They'd previously shared their lives for seven seasons on WE tv's Braxton Family Values.

As with their previous show, The Braxtons will let fans in on their new relationships, heartbreak, ongoing family dynamics and success, among other things. They'll show "unfiltered, unseen private moments," including times in quarantine, how they dealt with the loss of Traci Braxton and how "they build this new chapter without her."

The Braxtons will premiere in August, exclusively on WE tv and ALLBLK. A first look of the new show is now available on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.