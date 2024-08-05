Watch trailer for part 2 of 'Power Book III: Ghost''s final season

Starz

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The trailer for the second part of Power Book III: Ghost's final season is out now.

It features a compilation of clips from the upcoming season, teasing a reunion between Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) and Tasha (Naturi Naughton), Dru's (Lovell Adams-Gray) stint behind bars and a few shoot-outs, including one in which Tariq appears to be shooting the gun. The network teases that he will find himself "in an eerily similar situation, just like his late father, Ghost (Omari Hardwick), stuck between a rock and a hard place, with the choice to leave the game or take over."

Other things to be expected in part 2 of the final season are Monet's (Mary J. Blige) fight to unite her family and Anya's (Sydney Winbush) proximity to the game, which makes mother Noma (Caroline Chikezie Holmes) reconsider her action while on her way to the top of the food chain.

Power Book II: Ghost part 2 premieres Sept. 6.

