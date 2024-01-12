Watch Wyclef Jean, Lola Brooke, Pusha T & Capella Grey perform on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Wyclef Jean made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night and brought along some musical friends.

Lola Brooke, Pusha T and Bronx, New York, native Capella Grey took the stage alongside Jean for a performance of their new single, "Paper Right."

The song also features vocals from rapper/college basketball player Flau'Jae.

On the new track, the artists sing and rap about living a life of financial freedom and passing down generational wealth.

After Lola raps, "Financial freedom is so fulfillin'/Generational wealth is what you show the children," Pusha delivers his lyrics: "Rather build a legacy for my son, that's important for him/Real estate just rewardin' him/Generational wealth, when I'm gone, he's still flourishin."

In his Instagram Story recap of the performance, Jean wrote that for "every stream of 'Paper Right' on Amazon Music, Amazon will donate $1 to First Generation Investors," a nonprofit organization committed to teaching students how to invest.

