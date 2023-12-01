Well, Hello there! Tabitha Brown is headed on tour

Tabitha Brown, one of the internet's favorite food, lifestyle, hair and fashion influencers, is headed on tour.

She's "doing a new thing" by hitting the road in honor of her new book, I Did a New Thing: 30 Days to Living Free, and in celebration of her birthday.

Starting January 30, days before she marks another trip around the sun February 4, Brown will travel to a select number of cities in the U.S., many of which she's never visited.

In the new book, out via Harpers Collins on January 30, "Tab shares her own stories and those of others, alongside gentle guidance and encouragement to create these incredible changes for yourself and see what good can come from them."

I Did a New Thing: 30 Days to Living Free follows her 2021 New York Times #1 bestseller Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business).

Here's the full tour itinerary:

1/30 -- Red Bank, New Jersey, Count Basie Performing Arts Center

2/1 -- Opelika, Alabama, Books-A-Million Book Signing

2/3 -- Birmingham, Alabama, Lyric Theatre

2/4 -- Richmond, Virgina, National

2/5 -- Jackson, Mississippi, Jackson Convention Center

2/6 -- Clearwater, Florida, Capitol Theatre

2/7 -- Orlando, Florida, Writer's Block Book Signing

2/8 -- Chicago, Illinois, Athenaeum

2/9 -- Dallas, Texas, Texas Theatre

