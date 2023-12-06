What to know about Doechii's upcoming new album: "There are big features"

Doechii's been pretty tight-lipped about her upcoming new album.

But in a recent conversation with ABC Audio, she gave up a few details on what to expect from her full-length debut.

"There are big features. There's one particularly really big feature," she said.

While she fought off the urge to reveal the artists who might make an appearance — like, maybe, her tour mates Doja Cat and Ice Spice, or Beyoncé, for whom she opened up on the Renaissance World Tour — Doechii did dish on the vibe and feel of the album.

"You can expect a lot of genre bending and it's going to be a very upbeat album, super fun," she said.

Expanding on her desire to have her music work across multiple genres, Doechii said her melting pot of musical inspirations stems from her mother's support in expressing herself "in all types of ways."

"From gospel artists to hip-hop to rock and roll ... I think it all comes together to create this wonderful ball of greatness," she said.

The Tampa, Florida, native also kept the album release date under wraps, but considering the monthslong conversation surrounding it, it's expected to deliver sometime soon.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.