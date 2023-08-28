When can fans expect a new album from Cardi B? "Very soon"

New music from Cardi B is on the way.

She opened up about working on her long-awaited upcoming album in her Vogue México y Latinoamérica cover story, telling the Latin magazine that she's in full album mode.

"I'm not going to release any more collaborations," Cardi said. "I'm going to put out my next solo single."

At the time of her discussion with Vogue Mexico y Latinoamérica, she dished that she was working on the project's cover art and different ideas for the next record "because it's definitely coming up."

"Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now. They did when I released 'WAP' [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released 'Up,' but I always let them know I'm not going to wait long after all these singles."

She added, "So stay tuned because it's coming out very soon."

The update comes not long after a slew of releases by the New York rapper, including "Jealousy," her most recent track with husband Offset, "Point Me 2" with FendiDa Rappa and Latto's "Put It On the Floor Again."

