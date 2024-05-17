Wiz Khalifa talks hanging at the strip club with mom, upcoming mixtape

Wiz Khalifa is a real mama's boy.

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Wiz talked about how he and his mom, who he calls Peachy, do "everything" together. Asked to detail the most fun they ever had hanging out together, Wiz revealed, "We go to strip clubs together. We went to Mexico. We went to Coachella together."

But they're not partying 24/7. Wiz tells J-Hud, "I think the most fun thing is, like, being at home ... just being in the house life and doing everything around the house. I really value that, and that time is really special to me." His comments drew "awwws" and applause from the audience.

The "Black and Yellow" rapper also revealed that he'll be coming out with sequel to his 2014 mixtape, Kush and Orange Juice. He said he wanted to do a sequel because the original is "a real fan favorite," adding, "I just wanted to put some new flavor on it and give the fans something to have fun to." No word yet on when it'll be released.

In addition, Wiz discussed his passion for mixed martial arts and the musical talents of his son, Sebastian, who he shares with ex-wife, Amber Rose. The most important advice he gives him? "Have fun and handle your business as well."

