Wu-Tang Clan announces The Saga Continues... The Las Vegas Residency

The Wu is headed to Vegas.

Iconic rap group Wu-Tang Clan has announced The Saga Continues... The Las Vegas Residency at the Theater at Virgin Hotels.

The road show is billed as a first-of-its-kind Vegas residency by a hip-hop act.

It kicks off at a prime time in February — the same month the city will host the 2024 Super Bowl.

As of now, the group is slated to play shows on February 9 and 10, as well as two shows during March Madness on March 22 and 23.

The tour announcement follows Wu-Tang's worldwide N.Y. State of Mind arena tour with Nas and closes out a year of celebrations in honor of hip-hop's 50th anniversary.

"Vegas has always served as a hub for art, entertainment and good times," Wu-Tang founding member RZA said. "Wu-Tang is delighted to add our flavor of art and hip-hop into the mix."

Tickets for The Saga Continues... The Las Vegas Residency go on sale to the public Friday, December 15.

