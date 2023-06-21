'XXL' reveals 2023 Freshman Class

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Watch out, rappers! There's some new freshmen in town. XXL has unveiled the members of their 2023 Freshman Class, a list of emcees the publication suggests the world should look out for.

Included in this year's class are GloRillaFinesse2tymesLola BrookeRob49 and Fridayy2RareSleazyWorld GoCentral CeeReal Boston RicheyLuh TylerTiaCorine and DC The Don have also made the cut.

Interviews with each artist will be shared in the coming weeks, as will their individual cyphers, which will be produced by Pi'erre Bourne.

This year's class joins the company of alumni Saucy SantaTravis ScottMegan Thee StallionKendrick Lamar and more. Their 2023 Freshman issue will be available July 18.

