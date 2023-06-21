'XXL' reveals 2023 Freshman Class

Watch out, rappers! There's some new freshmen in town. XXL has unveiled the members of their 2023 Freshman Class, a list of emcees the publication suggests the world should look out for.

Included in this year's class are GloRilla, Finesse2tymes, Lola Brooke, Rob49 and Fridayy. 2Rare, SleazyWorld Go, Central Cee, Real Boston Richey, Luh Tyler, TiaCorine and DC The Don have also made the cut.

Interviews with each artist will be shared in the coming weeks, as will their individual cyphers, which will be produced by Pi'erre Bourne.

This year's class joins the company of alumni Saucy Santa, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar and more. Their 2023 Freshman issue will be available July 18.

