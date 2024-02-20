Ye & Ty Dolla $ign's ﻿'Vultures 1' ﻿earns #1 ﻿Billboard ﻿spot, Usher in at #2

Hip-hop and R&B has placed in the top two spots on the Billboard 200, according to the most recent chart data.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign take the #1 spot with their Vultures 1 collaborative album, while Usher's Coming Home lands at #2. Vultures 1 is now Ye's 11th leader and Ty's first; Usher lands his highest charting project on the Billboard 200 in over a decade.

Vultures 1, which prompted multiple listening parties and was delayed a few times, earned 148,000 equivalent album units, including more than 167 million streams.

Coming Home, which Usher dropped two days before his record-breaking Super Bowl 58 halftime performance, earned 91,000 units, which includes more than 45 million streams.

Elsewhere on the 200 chart, SZA's SOS earned its 61st week, 21 Savage's American Dream sees its fourth week and Drake's For All the Dogs stays for its 18th week.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.