Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures 2' debuts at #2 on the 'Billboard' 200

Vultures 2 has made its way onto the Billboard 200, despite a few spontaneous updates following its release. The album by Ye and Ty Dolla $ign debuted at #2 on the chart, earning 107,000 equivalent album units: 60,500 in album sales, 46,000 SEA units and 500 TEA units.

The album's availability as an explicit edition and clean edition aided the sales, in addition to the $5 digital album variants that were released, including an exclusive studio bonus track per record. The cost of the project was also $4.99 in the iTunes Store.

Vultures 2 is now Ye's 13th album to make the top two on the chart and Ty's third album to make the top 10.

The sequel to Vultures has also landed in the top 10 of the Top Streaming Albums and Top Album Sales charts: it's at #6 on the former and #2 on the latter.

