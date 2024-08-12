Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures 2' debuts at #2 on the 'Billboard' 200

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Vultures 2 has made its way onto the Billboard 200, despite a few spontaneous updates following its release. The album by Ye and Ty Dolla $ign debuted at #2 on the chart, earning 107,000 equivalent album units: 60,500 in album sales, 46,000 SEA units and 500 TEA units.

The album's availability as an explicit edition and clean edition aided the sales, in addition to the $5 digital album variants that were released, including an exclusive studio bonus track per record. The cost of the project was also $4.99 in the iTunes Store.

Vultures 2 is now Ye's 13th album to make the top two on the chart and Ty's third album to make the top 10.

The sequel to Vultures has also landed in the top 10 of the Top Streaming Albums and Top Album Sales charts: it's at #6 on the former and #2 on the latter.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!