Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's long-awaited 'Vultures 2' album is finally on streaming services

The wait for Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 2 album is officially over. The project has arrived on DSPs, with appearances from Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, Lil Wayne, Future, Young Thug and more.

It also features interpolations of Leon Bridges' "River," which had not been cleared, a rep for Bridges told Variety. A sample of Portishead's "Machine Gun" is also featured on a song titled "Field Trip," which drew a response from the band's Geoff Barrow on the social media platform X.

"FFS. Not again," Barrow tweeted. Many believe he's referencing the time The Weeknd used an unauthorized sample of "Machine Gun" on his song "Belong to the World."

The Vultures 2 release was delayed a few times, with Ye's site announcing it was going to drop Friday. The release date was later removed and the album dropped a day later.

