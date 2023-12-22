Ye & Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures' gets pushed back again

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

By Jamia Pugh

Sad news for fans who continue to await the release of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures: The much-anticipated album has been pushed back again.

Reps for Ye tell Billboard it'll arrive on January 12.

The collaborative project was originally intended to drop on December 15; Billboard then announced a December 31 release date.

As part of their promotional activities for Vultures, Ye and Ty Dolla $ign hosted a combination album listening party and rave in Miami, Florida on December 12.

The impromptu event attracted top artists who are also expected to show up on the album, such as Lil Durk, Kodak  BlackChris BrownOffset and Ye's daughter, North West, who took the stage with her dad for a performance of one of the new songs.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!