YG leads peace walk in hometown of Compton to unite gang rivals

YG recently used his platform in an attempt to unite rival gangs in Compton. TMZ reports the rapper organized a peace walk Sunday, bringing together members of the rival Treetop Pirus and Fruit Town Pirus for the occasion, alongside locals and children.

The group started at the Gonzales Park and eventually ended up at Tam's Burgers, where they all took part in a meal. The Game made an appearance during the walk, posing next to YG in photos. YG also took time to take pictures with his fans in the area.

YG's attempt at peace comes in the wake of Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth performance, in which he filled the stage with LA gang members.

