YG, Saweetie & Tyga set to hit the road with Str8 to the Klub Tour this fall

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

By Jamia Pugh

It's a West Coast link up for YGSaweetie and Tyga.

The trio announced their Str8 to the Klub North American tour, set to kick off in Sacramento this fall.

They'll play 14 shows throughout September and October, with the last show in their home state, California, on November 22.

Str8 to the Klub marks the first headlining tour for Saweetie and Tyga but the second for YG following his Red Cup Tour earlier this year.

News of the concert series comes a day after YG and Saweetie were spotted holding hands on an alleged dinner date in West Hollywood. Fans speculate the two are now a couple, but neither of them have confirmed the relationship.

Tickets for the Str8 to the Klub Tour go on sale to the public on Friday, July 21.

For the full tour itinerary and to purchase tickets, visit Str8totheklub.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!