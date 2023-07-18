YG, Saweetie & Tyga set to hit the road with Str8 to the Klub Tour this fall

It's a West Coast link up for YG, Saweetie and Tyga.

The trio announced their Str8 to the Klub North American tour, set to kick off in Sacramento this fall.

They'll play 14 shows throughout September and October, with the last show in their home state, California, on November 22.

Str8 to the Klub marks the first headlining tour for Saweetie and Tyga but the second for YG following his Red Cup Tour earlier this year.

News of the concert series comes a day after YG and Saweetie were spotted holding hands on an alleged dinner date in West Hollywood. Fans speculate the two are now a couple, but neither of them have confirmed the relationship.

Tickets for the Str8 to the Klub Tour go on sale to the public on Friday, July 21.

For the full tour itinerary and to purchase tickets, visit Str8totheklub.com.

