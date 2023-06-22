Young Thug release cover art for new album, 'Business is Business'

Young Thug is releasing an album while still in jail for his RICO case. Taking to his Instagram Thursday, he shared the artwork for his new project Business is Business alongside artwork that sees him inside a courtroom.

"BUSINESS IS BUSINESS TONIGHT," he captioned the post. Metro Boomin also shared the news, writing, "BUSINESS IS BUSINESS AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE TONIGHT!! … FREE TWIN. I LOVE YOU. YOU CAN'T STOP WHAT GOD HAS PLANNED!! #FREETWIN I LOVE YOU BRO."

Thugger previously teased his new album days ago when he posted a cryptic QR code on his wiped-out Instagram account along with the caption, "Business Is Business." The post, which led to a countdown clock, was reshared by the likes of Drake, Chance The Rapper, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, G Herbo and Southside.

Business is Business will mark Young Thug's first release since he was indicted as part of a RICO case. He pleaded not guilty on eight charges, including conspiring to violate the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and participating in criminal street gang activity, and his requests for bond have been denied several times.

