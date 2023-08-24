Yung Bleu drops "Angel Dust" video ahead of his Love Scars Tour

Yung Bleu has unveiled the music video for "Angel Dust," one of the songs from his latest album, Love Scars II.

In the new visual, Bleu sings to a love interest who, after catching him cheating, attempts to leave but finds herself back in the arms of her lover.

The video arrives ahead of the singer's Love Scars Tour, which is set to kick off in San Francisco on August 24.

The concert series is scheduled to make stops in major U.S. cities, including Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia and New York, before wrapping in Chicago on September 30.

Yung Bleu recently made headlines after reports surfaced that he kicked an artist who supported rapper Boosie BadAzz off his tour.

"This n**** Bleu done kicked T-Rell off the tour 'cus he got posted on my IG for saying my album was the truth," Boosie said in a video on Instagram.

T-Rell, a Kansas-based rapper and singer on the rise, responded on his Instagram account, writing that he was "kicked off tour cause Boosie posted me on IG and I payed homage to a man that put me on !!"

This all seems to stem from a reportedly failed business deal between Boosie, Empire Records and Universal. Boosie claims he was left out of signing conversations the labels had with Bleu, an artist Boosie is known to have discovered and signed to his label Badazz Music Syndicate.

