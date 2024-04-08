Yung Miami unveils artwork for upcoming single, “CFWM"

Yung Miami is getting fans ready for the release of her upcoming single, "CFWM" featuring Skilla Baby. Ahead of the song's debut, she shared the artwork on her socials Monday.

The post shows a photo of Miami with a matching tank top and headband bedazzled with the letters "CFWM." Imitating an Instagram Live, the view count, comment section and username are visible.

"They could neverrrr!!!" she captioned the post; the song is due out Wednesday.

In other Yung Miami news, there appears to be some tension between her and the other half of her City Girls group, JT. In the exchange on X, formerly Twitter, JT seems to think Miami is not a fan of the success of her solo work, while Miami believes JT is "sneak dissing me."

"A b****been sneak dissing me for weeks and I ain't say s***what a b****" mad at me fa????!!!!!!" Yung Miami wrote, to which JT replied, "Oh Ms. mama this is your LAST day playing dumb!"

"It'll be too much for me to tweet!" JT continued, requesting a sit-down without Miami's friend Saucy Santana present. "I know I come off crazy but never in my life did no wack s*** to this girl she literally enjoys seeing me be dragged when ppl show me love she goes crazy & call it a hate train! But like I said we can sit & talk about it!"

Miami then responded, "I ain't jealous of a soul I'm always like go b**** go!!! I clap for everybody I show love to EVERYBODY!! It ain't a b**** I haven't shown love to!!!!!!"

