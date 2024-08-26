Zoë Kravitz on Beyoncé's support of her film 'Blink Twice'

Zoë Kravitz scored support from Beyoncé for her directorial debut.

The music superstar allowed Kravitz to use a fan-favorite track from the album Renaissance during the finale of her film Blink Twice, which debuted in theaters on Aug. 23.

The bloody finale of the film is set to Beyoncé's song "I'm That Girl." Kravitz told USA Today she wasn't sure if they were going to be able to secure the track for the sequence.

“I did not think we were going to get that song,” Kravitz said. “We did not have a lot of money for music. But we sent it to Beyoncé and her team, and they were so kind and responsive. She did not see the whole film, but she saw a clip of that part, and said yes and was so supportive. I really couldn’t believe when we found out that we got it. It has such a major impact on the film. ... It adds this whole meta, girl-power moment.”

Kravitz said she considered many songs for the film's finale, even another Beyoncé hit, "Crazy in Love," but that nothing compared to "I'm That Girl."

“It was just unbeatable. It’s really fun to play with different songs in different scenes, and see how much it changes it," Kravitz said. "But once you put Beyoncé somewhere, you kind of don’t want to go back.”

