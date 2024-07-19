50 Cent fires back at old foes over snitching video...

Thursday July 18th, 50 Cent hopped on IG to share a video of an interview with ex-NYPD detective Bill Courtney, who dealt a lot with hip-hop-related crimes back in the 1990s. Courtney specifically shouts out 50 Cent, and said the G-Unit leader never cooperated with authorities.

As Courtney claimed to have the whole music industry investigation business on lock he reclaimed, “50 Cent never cooperated with anybody and I would know if he did,” he went on “There was no way he cooperated...An incident where he was stabbed or somebody was stabbed, maybe it was [Tony] Yayo, in the studio, he didn’t cooperate on that.”

He also claimed to know “everybody who was talking to everybody.”

The bigger bombshell was when he spokes of the Gotti brothers (Irv and Chris) who often criticized 50 for “cooperating” and said they actually brought more “heat” on themselves in the process.

50 Cent then used this opportunity to attack some old foes, and called out, Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff, James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond and Damion “World” Hardy.

“See the facts always come out, I wasn’t raised like that,” 50 wrote in the caption of the video. “I’m not in Preme, killer Rat a*s jimmy, or World’s paper work. Oh yeah all roads lead to Sherevport.”





All this in the midst of Irv Gotti being accused of sexual assault on multiple occasions and facing lawsuits.





We all KNOW 50 Cent is going to have a ball running with this one and well maybe the whole 50 is a “snitch” rhetoric can be put to rest...





Check the clip below.



