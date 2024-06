50 Cent performs during The Final Lap Tour at The I Think Financial Amphitheatre. WEST PALM BEACH, FL - AUGUST 20: 50 Cent performs during The Final Lap Tour at The I Think Financial Amphitheatre on August 20, 2023 in West Palm Beach Florida. Photo By Larry Marano © 2023 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano)

So this past weekend I got to attend a wild event right here in Miami. A group of local comedians put on a pop up inside Casa Tiki, which isn’t far from P Diddy’s house.

Why does that matter?

Well because the event was a roast of Diddy, and 50 Cent was there laughing it up!





You know Fifty is never letting up.