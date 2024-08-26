“Another One” DJ Khaled inks new Beverage Partnership

Grammy Award winner DJ Khaled has added a new brand partnership to his portfolio. The “We The Best” mogul has teamed up with Nesquik for a cinnamon bun flavor of the popular milk drink. The new drink is called “Another Bun” and the beverage has notes of sweet cinnamon and warm baked dough and will be available this month.

This is Nesquik’s first time partnering with a musical celebrity of DJ Khaled’s caliber and the brand is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the occasion. “DJ Khaled is the ultimate hype man. As a brand that’s dedicated to fueling the bunny inside and finding the exciting moments in everyday life, DJ Khaled is the perfect partner for Nesquik,” said Meaghan Sparkman, General Manager & Marketing Director of Ready-to-Drink Beverages at Nestlé USA.