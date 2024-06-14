Aye Kanye, caught ya slippen..

Forget worrying about paparazzi

NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports - 18802124

By DJ Entice

My fellow Gemini Kanye West has been out and bout traveling across the pond and on his birthday, June 8th, a fan caught him sitting next to his wife on a flight to Switzerland. In the video captured by fan you can see Kanye slumped over and in his 5th dream sporting a CUSTOM white bathrobe whit “YE” on it, white pants and white shoes. Looks like everyone wants a chance to catch Kanye doing something considered to be out the norm, personally I think a bathrobe is a wonderful comfortable choice for travel and I will probably now do the same. LOL

Check out the video below...

@brandon.doggett

was not expecting to see kanye when i walked out of the bathroom to say the lease #fyp #fypシ゚viral #kanyewest #biancacensori

♬ sad SpongeBob music - michael
