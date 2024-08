Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 6 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States poses during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final medal ceremony on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

I love to see women supporting women! Queen Bey has showed her support by doing the introduction for Simone Biles before her Epic win at the Paris Olympics! watch below!