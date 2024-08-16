Breakdancing debut at the 2024 Olympics did NOT go as expected...

Australia's Rachael Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun, competes in the breaking competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Aug. 9, 2024. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

By DJ Entice

Well we have all seen the viral videos of Australian breakdancer Raygun from the 2024 Summer Olympic games in Paris. And safe to say social media has not spared any feelings when going in on Raygun. And if you haven’t heard it looks as though this will be the first and last appearance of the Breakdancing sport in the Olympics.

As if social media hasn’t been bad enough on Raygun, now allegations were made that she cheated. Raygun is also known as Dr. Rachael Gunn, a 36-year-old lecturer in the Department of Media, Communications, Creative Arts, Language and Literature at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. She studies and teaches breaking and street dancing.

Sunday August 11th a petition started circling the internet accusing Raygun of “unethical conduct” and also accused the Australian Olympic Committee president Anna Meares of rigging the selection process for the games and overlooking other talented Aussie breakdancers in favor of Raygun.

Raygun has spoken on social media about the controversy, watch below.

