Busta not feeling the crowd energy..GOES OFF!

Busta Rhymes was one of the artists booked to perform at 30th Anniversary Essence Fest this past weekend and it looks like it just did not go as planned. In a video that was posted and made its rounds on social media, Busta can be seen cursing at the crowd about their crowd participation during his set.

He made it clear that it was his first time performing at the festival for the 30 years it has been going on and that he expected the “energy” he is used to at his performances. He also told the crowd to stand up and not be in seats and to not have phones out because it was “weird to him”

If you haven’t ever seen Busta Rhymes at a performance, let’s just say it is truly an amazing energetic experience with him and his hype man Spliff Star. So it is understandable that he wants the crowd to be giving him just as much energy back which I totally can relate to as a DJ.

Now it is possible to see this video or to have been in attendance and get rubbed the wrong way with him but as someone who has known Busta personally for over 15 years, I can personally tell you that this was more of a playful and excited demeanor rather than anything aggressive.





Check out the video below.