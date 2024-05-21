Cam’ron Is FED UP Over Talking About DIDDY During CNN Interview

Rappers/Talk show hosts, Cam’ron and Mase have a very successful show called “It Is What It Is” on you tube, and amidst the Diddy drama, CNN decided to reach out to Cam’ron. Well, he let them know real quick that hes not the one to play with. He also drank an energy drink during the interview because he was getting ready to get some “cheeks” after the interview!

Watch awkward moments with CNN new anchor Abby Phillip:









Here’s Cam’Ron explaining the CNN interview on “It Is What It Is”





Cam’ron reacts to his CNN appearance last night pic.twitter.com/v4vdN9UXBC — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 21, 2024























