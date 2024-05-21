Cam’ron Is FED UP Over Talking About DIDDY During CNN Interview

Atiba Jefferson/Paramount+

By K. Foxx

Rappers/Talk show hosts, Cam’ron and Mase have a very successful show called “It Is What It Is” on you tube, and amidst the Diddy drama, CNN decided to reach out to Cam’ron. Well, he let them know real quick that hes not the one to play with. He also drank an energy drink during the interview because he was getting ready to get some “cheeks” after the interview!

Watch awkward moments with CNN new anchor Abby Phillip:



Here’s Cam’Ron explaining the CNN interview on “It Is What It Is”








On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!