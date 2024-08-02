Cardi B with ANOTHER ONE!???

Cardi B and Offset BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Cardi B and Offset attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Can it be true? Weren’t we all still waiting to find out was going to happen with the first divorce announcement made from Cardi B with estranged husband Offset?

Well remember they were still seen together after that announcement and now we have a new one.

That’s right Cardi B hopped on her IG to share a post of her bearing a BABY BUMP!!!!!! And if you’re wondering, yes, Offset IS THE FATHER! This would be Cardi and Offset’s third child together. She did not reveal the gender so we will have to wait on that however she did seem to confirm that she is separated from Offset and the big part is this comes right after rumors circulate that she has filed for divorce for the second time now!

Looks like they haven’t been able to get it right in the relationship department but hey she still looks amazing and glowing with that new baby bump!

Congrats Cardi, WE LOVE YA!





check out the post below...



