Chris Brown Shares his LESS than Favorable Moment at the Club with a Certain Artist

Chris Brown to bring ‘11:11’ tour to Orlando

By K. Foxx

Chris Brown was hanging out with Tank and J. Valentine for the R&B Money Podcast, and with out saying any names he talked about a club experience with a certain artist that went on a 45 minute rant at the club! I think we ALL know who that was LOL

Heres The Rant! of Course it was Kanye West!

