Chris Brown Shares his LESS than Favorable Moment at the Club with a Certain Artist

Chris Brown was hanging out with Tank and J. Valentine for the R&B Money Podcast, and with out saying any names he talked about a club experience with a certain artist that went on a 45 minute rant at the club! I think we ALL know who that was LOL

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 what's crazy is just by hearing the story you know exactly who it is 😭. pic.twitter.com/W3Yo6HGqBJ — Tierra🌹 (@MamaTea_) April 29, 2024

Heres The Rant! of Course it was Kanye West!