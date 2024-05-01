Chris Brown Shares his LESS than Favorable Moment at the Club with a Certain Artist

Chris Brown was hanging out with Tank and J. Valentine for the R&B Money Podcast, and with out saying any names he talked about a club experience with a certain artist that went on a 45 minute rant at the club! I think we ALL know who that was LOL
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 what's crazy is just by hearing the story you know exactly who it is 😭. pic.twitter.com/W3Yo6HGqBJ— Tierra🌹 (@MamaTea_) April 29, 2024
Heres The Rant! of Course it was Kanye West!
I knew it was Ye 😭 https://t.co/NjCJyzY7b5 pic.twitter.com/FqDr7NzPZs— Donda Times (@dondatimes) April 29, 2024