A Complete Time of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake Beef ( Where did it start?)

I hope I’m not the only one that’s confused as where the beef started. I think it started over a woman, but that’s my theory, but here’s the Musical beef timeline and you can decipher for yourself if you have the time!

Future, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar - Like That (March 22, 2024)

Push Ups” by Drake (April 13, 2024)





“Taylor Made Freestyle” by Drake (April 19, 2024) (its been deleted because Drake used an AI version of Tupacs voice)





Euphoria by Kendrick Lamar (April 30, 2024)









“6:16 in LA” by Kendrick Lamar (May 3, 2024)









“Family Matters” by Drake (May 3, 2024)









“Meet the Grahams” by Kendrick Lamar (May 4, 2024)













“Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar (May 4, 2024)

















Drake’s “The Heart Part 6″ (May 5, 2024)







































