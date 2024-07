Ingrid Andress ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 15: Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on Monday, July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Country singer/songwriter Ingrid Andress Butchered the National Anthem before baseball’s annual Home Run Derby game last night. Andress got so much backlash, she took to her social media and admitted that was drunk and she’s checking into rehab! Check out Ingrid Andress and Fergie annihilating the National Anthem (in case you need to be reminded)