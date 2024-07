D WADE GABBY NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat thanks the fans with his wife Gabrielle Union after the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on April 10, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. This was Wade's last NBA game before retirement. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier)