Desiigner, remember him? Well now we know why he showed it all....

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

By DJ Entice

So we all remember Desiigner who quickly rose to stardom with his hit single “Panda.” And as you may recall last year he was arrested for letting the panda out while on a plane, LOL!

Well he recently sat down with Adam22 of No Jumper and explained the situation. At the 42:55 mark in the video below Desiigner said, “I didn’t know what I was doing. I was fully tweaked out of my mind.” He also said he hopes nobody thinks he is a pervert and said “I was vegan, I didn’t have enough sugars and stuff like that. I was kinda out of my body. It was a OB experience. It really wasn’t who my character was. I was on medication. I took medication on the plane and just went to sleep.”

Check out the video below.

DJ Entice

DJ Entice

It’s The Tuff Guy!

