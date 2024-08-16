Did you know they was related???

Rappers you never knew were related.

John Nacion/Getty Images

By DJ Entice

So check out this crazy list of rappers who are related...which ones did you know?

Lil Uzi Vert and Glorilla (cousins)

Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem (cousins)

21 Savage and Yong Nudy (cousins)

Chance the Rapper and Taylor Bennett (brothers)

Dr Dre and Warren G (stepbrothers)

Pappoose and Pi’erre Bourne (cousins)

Gza, Rza, Ol dirty Bastard (cousins)

Cardi B and Glorilla (cousins)

Zaytoven and Saweetie (cousins)

Lil Keed and Lil Got It (brothers)

Big Scarr and Pooh Sheisty (cousins)

Young Dolph and Juice Wrld (cousins)

Juicy J and Project Pat (brothers)

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee (brothers)

Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg (cousins)

Pete Rock and Heavy D (cousins)

Wyclef Jean and Pras (cousins)

Is it just me or are there alotta cousins in the rap industry? LOL! Well if there’s some I missed comment below..

DJ Entice

DJ Entice

It’s The Tuff Guy!

