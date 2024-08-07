Drake taking Shots...?

Well if you haven’t heard yet, Drake released a leak pack of songs on August 6th of straight bangers. One of which features Young Thug and 21 Savage. Well in the song titled, “It’s Up,” people are speculating Drake might have taken some shots at A$AP Rocky who has been sending some shots himself at Drake.

“Knockin’ off the namebrand ni**as in your crew/Heard you miss your dogs, now it’s long live who? Idiot,” Drake rhymes to close out the track. The lines appear to reference Pretty Flackos’ fashion sense, A$AP Mob and the Harlem rapper’s 2013 album Long Live A$AP.

But these are not the only speculated lines going viral from the song as people are saying 21 Savage took the chance to send some shots over at Kendrick Lamar. “Made a couple songs think he hot now/Hit his a*s up think he ‘Pac now,” 21 raps on the lines in question. Although to note 21′s manager has since refuted that speculation.

Let’s see where this goes.

Check out the song below yourself.