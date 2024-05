Drake VS Kendrick Lamar? The real question is how do we preserve the culture of Hip-Hop and not loose our music to Corporations. I think Vince Stapples had the perfect answer.





Vince Staples speaks on Drake x Kendrick beef pic.twitter.com/4HBWTu3OSo — Long Beach County Ⓜ️ (@longbeachcounty) May 4, 2024