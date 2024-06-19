Fat Joe sounds off about Chris Brown’s legacy

Fat Joe has become quite popular on social media since starting his live stream on IG during Covid days. And he recently touched on the infamous comparison of Chris Brown to Michael Jackson. Although it seems like he is stating the obvious to most people, he still gave his opinion.

And yes he thinks if it was not for the Rihanna “controversy” everyone would call him the new Michael Jackson. Well we know what most of the general public feel about this one but to each it’s own.

Check out the video below.